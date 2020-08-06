Ryan Reynolds Apologizes for Plantation Wedding With Blake Lively

Actor Ryan Reynolds has publicly apologized for his wedding with Blake Lively at a former slave plantation in South Carolina.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," Reynolds told Fast Company in a recent interview. "It's impossible to reconcile.”

The "Green Lantern" and "Deadpool" star said he and Lively wanted an antebellum ceremony for their 2012 wedding. “What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy,” Reynolds said.

He said the couple had a second ceremony, years later, at their home. “Shame works in weird ways,” he said.

He called the location decision "A giant f*****g mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn't mean you won't f**k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end,” Reynolds said.

