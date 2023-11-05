Samurai Fight Litter in Tokyo and Los Angeles

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:21 AM PST, November 5, 2023

While the Gomihiroi Samurai are not trained martial artists, they say they’re fighting an enemy: trash.

Since 2006, the Gomihiroi Samurai have tidied up the streets of Tokyo.

They are armed with tongs, which the samurai maneuver like swords, and the desire to see their city sparkle.

The group of volunteer samurai catch attention on the street wearing traditional robes and trash bins as a backpack. They’ve also garnered a large fan base on TikTok.

While the Gomihiroi Samurai are not trained martial artists, they say they’re fighting an enemy: trash.

“If we can draw attention on the street, people who have no interest in the trash problem will become aware of it. There are many other volunteer groups picking up trash, but they are hardly recognized by passersby,” one of the samurai told a news outlet.

These samurai are fighting battles in Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Hokkaido Prefecture.

Related Stories

Is This Filthy Couch Taken From NYC Trash Worth $8,000?
Homeless Women in Brazil Search Trash for Doll Parts to Recycle, Sell
Orchestra Plays Instruments Made of Garbage
Would You Eat an Upcycled Trash Pie?News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998
A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998
1

A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star
Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star
2

Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star

Entertainment
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
3

Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13

Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
4

Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Crime
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
5

Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops

Crime
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
6

Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters

Human Interest