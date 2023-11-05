Samurai Fight Litter in Tokyo and Los Angeles
While the Gomihiroi Samurai are not trained martial artists, they say they’re fighting an enemy: trash.
Since 2006, the Gomihiroi Samurai have tidied up the streets of Tokyo.
They are armed with tongs, which the samurai maneuver like swords, and the desire to see their city sparkle.
The group of volunteer samurai catch attention on the street wearing traditional robes and trash bins as a backpack. They’ve also garnered a large fan base on TikTok.
“If we can draw attention on the street, people who have no interest in the trash problem will become aware of it. There are many other volunteer groups picking up trash, but they are hardly recognized by passersby,” one of the samurai told a news outlet.
These samurai are fighting battles in Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Hokkaido Prefecture.
