Saurabh Gupte, Seattle Dad Who Mysteriously Disappeared After Throwing Out the Garbage, Is Found Safe: Police

Human Interest
Saurabh Gupte, 34, of Seattle has been missing since Monday.
Seattle Police Department
By Ruth Bashinsky
Updated: 10:20 AM PST, February 10, 2022

Police announced the new dad was found and brought home safely. Further details around the case were not released.

A Seattle man who mysteriously disappeared from his condo after he went to throw out the garbage has been found safe, the Seattle Police Department told Inside Edition Digital. 

The 34-year-old man, identified as Saurabh Gupte, went missing from his residence around 11:30 a.m. on Monday near Western Avenue and Denny Way,  according to the Seattle police.

 Seattle Police tweeted on Wednesday that Gupte was found.

 “And just like the Saurbh has been found! " the tweet said. "Thanks to everyone who helped us bring him home safely."

The police did not disclose further details.

“There are no additional details at this time,” The Seattle Police Department PIO told Inside Edition Digital. 

After the news broke that Gupte was reunited with his family, many on social media thanked Seattle police for a job well done. 

The drama unfolded on Monday when Shraddha Gupte reported her husband missing. She had told police that he had walked down the hallway to the building's garbage chute after he finished a work meeting, and said “he never came back,” KING5 News previously reported.

During the time of his disappearance, Shraddha said her husband had been wearing a dark brown t-shirt, dark blue pants and flip-flops, and did not have his keys, wallet, or cell phone with him, KIRO7 News previously reported. 

The couple lives on the sixth floor of the Trio Condos in downtown Seattle, a report said.

Security cameras in the building had captured the last known sighting of him, the news outlet reported. 

“Something has happened,” Gupte said. “I don’t know what happened. I am requesting to every one of you please please help me please.”

Members of the community gathered to search for the Amazon software engineer.

Gupte described her husband as a “very kind person.” “He’s a loving husband, son, and father. We just had a baby. He is 4 months old,” Gupte said crying.

Related Stories 

Where Is 4-Year-Old Serenity McKinney? Kentucky Mother of Missing Child Arrested in Kansas
Father of Missing 4-Year-Old Arrested on Child Neglect; Confessed to Leaving His Son Alone, Court Documents
21-Year-Old Cal State Long Beach Student Has Been Missing Since December 30
Missing Colorado 19-Year-Old’s Body Believed to Have Been Found 10 Years LaterCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows
Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows
1

Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows

Animals
Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend
Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend
2

Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend

Investigative
Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill
Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill
3

Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill

Human Interest
Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year
Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year
4

Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year

News
Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died
Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died
5

Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died

Human Interest