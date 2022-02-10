A Seattle man who mysteriously disappeared from his condo after he went to throw out the garbage has been found safe, the Seattle Police Department told Inside Edition Digital.

The 34-year-old man, identified as Saurabh Gupte, went missing from his residence around 11:30 a.m. on Monday near Western Avenue and Denny Way, according to the Seattle police.

Seattle Police tweeted on Wednesday that Gupte was found.

“And just like the Saurbh has been found! " the tweet said. "Thanks to everyone who helped us bring him home safely."

The police did not disclose further details.

“There are no additional details at this time,” The Seattle Police Department PIO told Inside Edition Digital.

After the news broke that Gupte was reunited with his family, many on social media thanked Seattle police for a job well done.

The drama unfolded on Monday when Shraddha Gupte reported her husband missing. She had told police that he had walked down the hallway to the building's garbage chute after he finished a work meeting, and said “he never came back,” KING5 News previously reported.

During the time of his disappearance, Shraddha said her husband had been wearing a dark brown t-shirt, dark blue pants and flip-flops, and did not have his keys, wallet, or cell phone with him, KIRO7 News previously reported.

The couple lives on the sixth floor of the Trio Condos in downtown Seattle, a report said.

Security cameras in the building had captured the last known sighting of him, the news outlet reported.

“Something has happened,” Gupte said. “I don’t know what happened. I am requesting to every one of you please please help me please.”

Members of the community gathered to search for the Amazon software engineer.

Gupte described her husband as a “very kind person.” “He’s a loving husband, son, and father. We just had a baby. He is 4 months old,” Gupte said crying.

