Scuba Diver Reunites Man With Lost Prosthetic Leg After Making a Surprising Deep-Sea Discovery

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:57 AM PDT, June 28, 2023

Matt Spruitenburg had been enjoying the day diving in Lake Natoma outside Sacramento when he noticed something slightly out of the ordinary on the seafloor.

A scuba diver in California came across a pretty leg-endary find during a recent underwater outing

Confusion soon led to excitement, and Spruitenburg can be heard celebrating his discovery upon realizing that he has come upon a prosthetic leg — and shoe.

Spruitenburg quickly decided that he would try and find the owner.

He posted a message to Facebook that read: "Somebody lose a leg? Yesterday's best find. Now we have to find the owner. These things are expensive."

Spruitenburg soon got a response from a woman who explained her boyfriend, Matt Fatta, had lost his leg when his paddleboard overturned on Lake Natoma the previous year.

"I popped up and I said, well holy cow! I lost my leg!" Fatta tells Inside Edition of the moment he realized his prosthetic had dropped down into the depths of  Lake Natoma.

Fatta had to have his leg amputated after a workplace accident and has used a prosthetic since 2005.

Things came full-circle this week.

Fatta's girlfriend made the trip to California to retrieve the $28,000 prosthesis and fly it back to Texas, where the couple lives.

And the very happy owner of that leg promises that he will be more careful in the future.

 

