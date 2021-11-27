Several Old Spice and Secret Deodorants Recalled After Cancer-Causing Chemical Was Found in Them
Proctor & Gamble notes that there have been no reports of adverse events to date, and they are doing the recall to be cautious.
Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling several Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants that were sold in the United States after the presence of benzene was detected in them.
“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen,” the recall notice reads. “Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”
“Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” they added.
The affected antiperspirants and hygiene products all have expiration dates before September 2023 and include:
Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport
Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger
Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus
Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger
Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Ultimate Captain
Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented
Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air
Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh
Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh
Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Waterlily
Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Lavender
Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Light Essentials
Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Rose
Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean
Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder
Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set
All retailers who sell the products have removed the items from the shelves. The FDA notes that any customers who have purchased the products should stop using them and throw them out, and they can get reimbursed.
For more information, customers can visit the FDA website, Old Spice website, Secret website, or call (888) 339-7689.
