Shots Ring Out Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

A celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win turned grim when gunfire erupted during the parade for the football team on Wednesday, officials said. Up to 10 people were injured in the shooting, which occurred at Union Station at the end of the Chiefs parade.

“At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, told the Kansas City Star.

Chiefs players including Travis Kelce atop double-decker buses waved to fans as they rolled through the city during the parade before some decided to walk the route. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran along the parade route with his arms outstretched, CNN reported. The parade led into a pep rally, where several players toasted the team's connection to Kansas City.

Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

It was near the rally that shots rang out.

The shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage, Kansas City police said.

"We took two armed people into custody for more investigation," police said on X, formerly Twitter, at 3:13 p.m. "Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through."