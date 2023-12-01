Singer Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Church Music Video Controversy
“We got approval in advance. And Jesus was a carpenter,” the singer told Variety.
Singer Sabrina Carpenter stirred up controversy by filming part of the music video for her song "Feather" at a 160-year-old New York City church.
Carpenter is surging in popularity with a string of hits and a high-profile gig opening up for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.
In the video, which went viral with more than 12 million views, Carpenter struts past church pews as she belts out the break-up song. During a moment in the video, which contains images of murder, the singer is covered in fake blood.
“I think the controversy stems from the fact that it’s a pretty racey video. I mean its murderous, it’s chaotic, it’s bloody,” Variety senior writer Steven Horowitz tells Inside Edition.
Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who gave Carpenter and her team the greenlight to film at Brooklyn’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel - Annunciation Church, has been stripped of his administrative duties. The priest says the graphic images in the video were “not what was initially presented” to him.
Seemingly unfazed by the church controversy, Carpenter told Variety in a statement, “We got approval in advance. And Jesus was a carpenter.”
