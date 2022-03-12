Singer Traci Braxton, Sister of Toni and Tamar, Dies of Cancer at Age 50

Tributes are flooding social media after news broke of singer Traci Braxton’s death. Her sister, songstress Toni Braxton, made the announcement about her little sister, posting a stunning black-and-white photo of the five Braxton sisters on Instagram early Saturday.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” Toni wrote on Instagram. “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.”

Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, revealed the 50-year-old had been fighting cancer for the last year.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt told People Magazine.

The couple’s son, Kevin Surratt Jr. posted a heartbreaking caption under a photo hugging his mother on Instagram, writing, "When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I'm going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she's at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore. I love you ma I'm going to miss you."

Many of Traci’s peers shared their emotions on social media. Producer, rapper and songwriter Missy Elliott tweeted a video which shows Traci heaping compliments on each of her sisters with the caption, “It’s like she left these words with her sisters to always remember… May God give the family STRENGTH. Rest in Paradise Traci you will not be forgotten.”

Actress Viola Davis tweeted, “I am sooo sorry! What a light you were Traci!! Condolences to the Braxton Family, her son and husband. Rest well!”

Comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley tweeted, “Rest in peace #TraciBraxton.”

Viewers got an in-depth look into Traci and her sister’s lives on the WE tv reality show, “Braxton Family Values” which aired from 2011 through 2020. It focused on the lives of sisters Toni, Traci, Tamar, Trina and Towanda and their extended families. Traci also appeared on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp” with her husband in 2014.

The Braxton sisters have spent most of their lives in the spotlight. First signed to Arista Records in 1989, they released their first single, “Good Life” the following year, but it would be their only record released as a quintet. In 1991 Toni was signed to Arista as a solo artist, with her sisters singing backup.

Traci released two albums of her own — her solo debut, 2014’s “Crash and Burn” and 2018’s “On Earth.” She also landed roles in films including “Sinners Wanted” and The Christmas Lottery.

Traci Braxton is survived by her son, husband, sisters and mother, Evelyn Braxton.

