Skeletal Remains Discovered in Central Park Behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
The decomposed body was found by a jogger.
A jogger running in Central Park discovered the skeletal remains on a person inside a tent, according to NBC New York.
The remains were found in a tent just behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art near 79th Street Friday afternoon.
Upon discovering the remains, the jogger notified a Parks Department employee.
NYPD later confirmed that the body was a human. “Upon arrival, officers observed human skeletal remains at the location,” Sergeant Jessica McRorie said in a statement, according to Fox 4.
Afterward, the NYC medical examiner determined that the remains were highly decomposed
Now there is an ongoing investigation to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Nazis Stole Dora Rapaport's Baby. DNA Technology Reunited Her Descendants 75 Years Later.Human Interest
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion ListingEntertainment
McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main MenuNews
Woman Discovers a 75-Year-Old Letter Sent From Berlin During the Holocaust at a New York Flea MarketHuman Interest
Domestic Terrorists Eye US Power Grid as Possible Target of Attack, Officials WarnNews