A jogger running in Central Park discovered the skeletal remains on a person inside a tent, according to NBC New York.

The remains were found in a tent just behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art near 79th Street Friday afternoon.

Upon discovering the remains, the jogger notified a Parks Department employee.

NYPD later confirmed that the body was a human. “Upon arrival, officers observed human skeletal remains at the location,” Sergeant Jessica McRorie said in a statement, according to Fox 4.

Afterward, the NYC medical examiner determined that the remains were highly decomposed

Now there is an ongoing investigation to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

