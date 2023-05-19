Dennis the Menace he is not.

A 13-year-old boy in Michigan is being hailed as a hero after he saved his sister from a possible kidnapping with the help of one very unlikely device — his slingshot.

It all happened when Owen Burns saw a stranger snatch his 8-year-old sister outside their home in Michigan.

"I grabbed my slingshot and opened the window," says Owen.

The "Sling King" then loaded a marble and let it rip.

A local police officer describes what happened next, saying: "He hit the suspect right in the head. and that caused him to let go. The girl was able to struggle and get away."

Good news for his sister, bad news for her alleged abductor because Owen was not quite done.

Owen fired off another marble, this time hitting the man in his chest.

The boy's mother later revealed that both bullseyes had been launched from 200 feet away.

That is a distance that even impressed the professionals like slingshot marksman Zachary Fowler.

"I was blown away," Fowler tells Inside Edition. "That's a huge shot to hit this guy in the head and I'm going to talk to him later and congratulate him."

After driving off the alleged attacker, Owen and his sister called their mother.

"They were in a state of panic and screaming and she was crying," says Margaret Burns. "The only word I could make out of the whole conversation was kidnap."

Margaret add that she is just happy the family was together to celebrate Owen's sister's birthday that weekend.

"I mean we could have been celebrating a funeral," says Maragret.

A17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged as an adult with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, as well as assault and battery.

