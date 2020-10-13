Spotify Streams of Mental Health Playlists Doubled in 2020

Spotify announced that streams of mental health playlists have doubled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and the constant upheaval felt as a result of the news cycle. The announcement came in conjunction with World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Content related to the terms "mindfulness," "calm," and "self-care" has also been streamed 57% more in 2020 than in 2019, British news outlet The Independent reported.

The company also announced that streams of mental health podcast streams are also up.

“This increase is not just limited to music either, with Spotify seeing a whopping 122 per cent rise in hours streamed of self-help podcasts,” The Independent reported.

