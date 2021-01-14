Susan Wright Released From Prison After Serving 16 Years for Stabbing Allegedly Abusive Husband to Death

Susan Wright has been released from prison after serving 16 years of 25 year sentence for stabbing her husband to death. Wright’s trial made headlines after a prosecutor reenacted the crime, in which Wright stabbed her husband 193 times after tying him to their bed.

Wright says her husband had repeatedly abused her before she killed him.

“Susan Wright was the prototypical victim of domestic abuse,” her lawyer Brian Wice told Inside Edition.

During the trial, a prosecutor in the courtroom straddled a colleague on the blood-stained mattress to show the jury how Wright committed the crime. The story was made into a Lifetime movie, “Blue Eyed Butcher,” which depicted the grisly murder, how Wright buried him and the remarkable courtroom reenactment.

Wright is now living in the Houston area, but her notorious history follows her everywhere.

"She is going to continue to be on parole. She will wear an ankle monitor. She has to attend anger management. She has to obtain suitable employment," Wice said.

