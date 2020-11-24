Suspect Arrested in San Diego Church Stabbing That Left 2 Dead

Police have arrested a man they say stabbed numerous people at a California church Sunday, killing a man and a woman and injuring three others. Grace Baptist Church in San Jose had brought “unhoused” people inside for the night to get them out of the cold on Sunday, according to police. It's still unclear what prompted the stabbing, but police said one man is now in custody.

“We had a very motivated individual that was able to stab five people,” San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told KPIX. “This isn’t like a shooting. To stab somebody, you have to get up close and personal.”

San Jose police tweeted on Sunday night that officers were responding to the Grace Baptist Church, and later confirmed that two people had died. Mayor Sam Liccardo had initially tweeted that a suspect had been taken into custody, but police later said that wasn't the case. His tweet was later deleted.

"No confirmation of an arrest ... This is a very active scene,” police wrote.

No church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbings. The case is still being investigated.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.

