Suspect Identified in Killing of American Couple Found in Well in Mexico 

A suspect has reportedly been identified in the deaths of an American couple whose remains were found at the bottom of a well in Northern Mexico. A known drug addict is the primary suspect, according to prosecutors.

The unidentified suspect allegedly entered the El Socorrito home of retirees Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73, with the intent of robbing them, KFMB-TV reported.

The person used the couple’s Toyota Land Cruiser to transport their bodies to a remote area of Ensenada, approximately three hours north of El Socorrito, where their bodies were recovered last week, prosecutors said.

A witness to the crime has been identified and has been helping with the investigation, according to authorities.

This week, officials said, they are getting closer to securing an arrest warrant in the case.

Further details about the manner of their deaths haven't been released, but foul play is suspected, according to an article in the NY Post.

Family members last heard from the active couple on Aug. 28 when Robert Harvey, Harvey's son, said he received a text from his mother who said that they were planning to visit a gold mine or the beach, reported the New York Post.

On Sept. 2 when the pair never returned to their vacation home, someone from their community reported their disappearance to authorities.

Hirschsohn, a retired aerospace engineer and former Princeton University graduate, and Harvey, a physical therapist, were scheduled to arrive home to San Diego three days after they went missing.

Their grieving children told CBS-TV affiliate KFMB that they both enjoyed retirement and were part of a “vibrant ex-pat community.”

Setzer said her father purchased the house in El Socorrito in 1985 and was a “seasoned veteran of Baja travel."

Harvey, a former breast cancer survivor, said his mother,"had a huge bucket list of where she wanted to go.”

Two days after the bodies of the couple were found, the body of a second man, 65-year-old Craig Harris, surfaced on the beach in Cabo Pulmo, the south end of the Baja Peninsula, according to the Baja California Sur state prosecutors office.

An autopsy determined that Harris was stabbed in the chest before ending up in the ocean, reported the AP.

The news outlet also reported that Harris, who ran a vacation rental business in Cabo, was last seen Aug. 29.

Another mystery emerged with the recent disappearance of Los Angeles firefighter Francisco Aguilar who had been living part-time in Mexico after being on medical leave from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the New York Post, the 48-year-old firefighter vanished from his condo in the Baja California resort town of Rosarito late last month.

He hasn't been seen since and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti cited Mexican authorities and said Aguilar may have been the victim of a “violent kidnapping.”

