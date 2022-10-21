A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the brutal shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire, authorities said.

Logan Levar Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a charge of being a fugitive from justice in connection with the killings of Djeswende and Stephen Reid in April, officials said.

Clegg, of Vermont, was described as a drifter by police. A Vermont judge ordered him held without bail until New Hampshire authorities can pick him up.

Clegg was initially arrested in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge out of Utah in an unrelated case, but prosecutors said that count was being dropped in favor of New Hampshire's charge, WMUR-TV reported.

The man now faces two charges of second-degree murder, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Djeswende, 66, and Stephen Reid, 67, were last seen in April, when they left their Concord apartment for a walk along the nearby Broken Ground Trails, police said. Avid outdoors people, the Reids regularly traveled the paths around their home.

They were shot multiple times in broad daylight, officials said.

"This is a tragedy, and it's something that came out of nowhere, and we're doing our due diligence, investing all of our resources, working with our state and local partners, to bring this case to a successful resolution," said Osgood said at the time.

A witness saw a man fitting Clegg's description near where the couple's bodies were found, after hearing gunshots, according to an arrest affidavit, the station reported.

"The Concord community was shocked by the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid, and we hope that today may allow for a sense of healing for the community and the Reid family," Osgood said Thursday at a press conference.

Police did not disclose a possible motive.

