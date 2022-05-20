A teenage girl was struck by lightning standing inside her Pennsylvania bedroom, fire officials said.

Giana Scaramuzzo said this week she felt a giant shock in her left pinky finger as a severe electrical storm moved through her North Huntingdon Township neighborhood, which is southeast of Pittsburgh.

"All of a sudden I hear the loud sound of thunder, and I see lightning, and I see it reflect from my mirror, and all of a sudden I feel like a shock in my pinky, and then it goes up my body and out through my leg," the 15-year-old told WTAE-TV.

The bolt apparently shot through her window.

Four other homes on her street were hit by lightning. One house was left with a large hole in its roof, firefighters said.

"There’s about a 12-by-12 hole in the house," Circleville Fire Chief Craig Couchenour said. "It blew pretty much all the drywall on the one side of the living room out."

Scaramuzzo said she is physically fine and was checked out by paramedics.

"I'm a little scared, still in shock. It's kind of like I'm shaky and uneasy, too," the teen said.

Related Stories