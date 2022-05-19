Tennessee Mom and Georgia Police Department Civilian Employee Crack 1985 Cold Case

Donald Broadman went missing in 1985, and until now the details surrounding his disappearance were a mystery.

A 1985 cold case murder mystery was solved by an unlikely pair: a Tennessee stay-at-home mom and a Facebook page monitor for a suburban Georgia police department, according to Fox News

In November of 1985, Donald Boardman was reported missing to the Chamblee Police Department in Georgia, shortly after buying a new Camaro. 

The details surrounding his disappearance had been a mystery until stay-at-home mom Barbara King Ladd read an article about a murder victim whose body was found in that same year, not far from her residence in Tennessee. 

King Ladd began checking missing persons sites from Tennessee and other nearby states.

"I thought it would be worth the effort to cross state lines to dump a body. So, I honed in on Georgia because it was close to Marion County," King Ladd told FOX 5 Atlanta.

In her search, King Ladd decided to send a message to the Chamblee Police Department’s Facebook page. 

According to the outlet, crime analyst Lori Bradburn was the first to see the message, and she tracked down Boardman’s sister in Florida. They discovered that the sister’s DNA sample matched the John Doe the King Ladd had read about in Marion County, Tennessee.

"When I found Donald, I just knew it was him. If you compare the forensic drawing that was done on the Marion County John Doe to Donald Boardman, it is striking,” King Ladd said.  

Weeks after the incident, law enforcement located the same Camaro in East Point, Tennessee, with two men and a woman inside, according to Fox News.

Now, investigators suspect Boardman was killed in a carjacking that went wrong and his body was dumped across state lines. The two men found have since died, but investigators are looking to contact the woman for more information, according to officials. 

Bradburn and King Ladd told the outlet that they would love to work together on a case again.

"I'd love to do more cold cases, apparently this is my thing!" Bradburn said. 

"At some point I'd like to work on another cold case, maybe with Lori. I would love to team up again," King Ladd added.

