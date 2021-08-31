A father and son were involved in a shootout with the police, resulting in the death of the 24-year-old.

The police said that the father, Rafael Rosado, and the son, Mike Rosado, had been in an argument with a group of people on the corner when it turned physical and the son pulled out the gun and fired at an “adversary,” according to the Daily News.

A resident who did not want to be named said, “It was more than ten shots I heard,” according to the Daily News.

The cops allege that they identified themselves and told the shooter to drop his weapon, but the son, who was also a father of two, fired ten rounds at the plainclothesmen. The family of the Rosados allege that the young man was shot with his hands in the air, and that the off-duty cops who opened fire did not identify themselves as NYPD.

Marta Negron, the young man’s mother, is demanding to know the identities of the officers involved. “How was my son supposed to know that it was the NYPD shooting at him? There were shots everywhere,” she told the Daily News.

Uniformed officers from the 46th Precinct station house nearby arrived on the scene after hearing the gunshots, according to the outlet.

The police say that the officers on the scene returned fire, striking the younger Rosado once in the chest, according to Daily News.

“Immediately after shooting, the officers began rendering aid to the 24-year-old male,” NYPD Chief of Patrol, Juanita Holmes, said at a press conference.

Allegedly, after his son was shot, the father grabbed his gun and shot at the police, but did not hit anyone. In his attempt to run away, he passed the gun to a woman in the crowd but was quickly arrested, according to the outlet.

Because of the varied claims in the events of that day, the loved ones of the younger Rosado organized a protest outside the 46th Precinct stationhouse in an effort to gain more information from authorities about the incident.

Rosado was charged with attempted murder, illegal gun possession, and reckless endangerment. Judge Wanda Negron set Rosado to be held without bail.

“He’s not a criminal, he’s not a cop shooter. That’s what the NYPD did to us, they broke our family. Now we have nothing.” the wife of the 24-year-old said to the outlet.

“The truth is gonna come out, I promise.”

