Tessica Brown, AKA ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Releases Rap Song About Her Hair Mishap

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:45 AM PST, November 24, 2021

Tessica even wrote the lyrics herself.

Remember Tessica Brown, the mom who used Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of gel? She's taken her hair tragedy and turned it into rap music.

The 41-year-old has released a song called "Ma Hair," which chronicles her journey after using the wrong product.

Tessica wrote the lyrics herself and even raps about Dr. Michael Obeng, the doctor who helped remove the industrial-strength chemical.

Since her TikTok video went viral in February, Tessica became known as "Gorilla Glue Girl." She's capitalized on her Internet fame with a line of merchandise and influencer endorsement deals.

And if people are looking for some of that TikTok glory, Tessica invites fans to copy her choreography for "Ma Hair" and tag her in their posts.

'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Is Releasing Her Own Line of Hair Care Products
Tessica Brown, AKA 'Gorilla Glue Girl,' Shows Off Healthy Curls After Her Infamous Hair Disaster   
The Sweet Moment Baby Gorilla and 2-Year-Old Girl Press Palms Together on Glass Wall
'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Shows Off Healthy Curls After Hair Disaster

