Tessica Brown, AKA ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Releases Rap Song About Her Hair Mishap
Tessica even wrote the lyrics herself.
Remember Tessica Brown, the mom who used Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of gel? She's taken her hair tragedy and turned it into rap music.
The 41-year-old has released a song called "Ma Hair," which chronicles her journey after using the wrong product.
Tessica wrote the lyrics herself and even raps about Dr. Michael Obeng, the doctor who helped remove the industrial-strength chemical.
Since her TikTok video went viral in February, Tessica became known as "Gorilla Glue Girl." She's capitalized on her Internet fame with a line of merchandise and influencer endorsement deals.
And if people are looking for some of that TikTok glory, Tessica invites fans to copy her choreography for "Ma Hair" and tag her in their posts.
