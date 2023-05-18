A 4-year-old child accidentally shot their 1-year-old sibling at their home near Houston, Texas, Tuesday, authorities said.

The Houston County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez took to Twitter to announce the news Tuesday evening.

Gonzalez said the child "found an unsecured pistol at home" and used it to shoot the toddler.

Gonzalez said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening and the toddler was taken to a local hospital.

The toddler was operated on and is expected to make a full recovery, according to KHOU.

The toddler was apparently shot in the leg, KHOU reported.

Since the victim and the shooter are both minors, their identities have not been released.

Authorities say an investigation is underway to determine how the child was able to find a loaded gun and fire it.

Authorities say they will also investigate whether adults were in the home with the 4-year-old and the toddler at the time of the shooting.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will work with a grand jury to decide if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident, according to CBS News.

Related Stories