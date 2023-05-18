Texas 4-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling at Home: Sheriff

Crime
Police Siren.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:46 AM PDT, May 18, 2023

Authorities say they will also investigate whether adults were in the home with the 4-year-old and the toddler at the time of the shooting.

A 4-year-old child accidentally shot their 1-year-old sibling at their home near Houston, Texas, Tuesday, authorities said.

The Houston County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez took to Twitter to announce the news Tuesday evening.

Gonzalez said the child "found an unsecured pistol at home" and used it to shoot the toddler.

Gonzalez said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening and the toddler was taken to a local hospital.

The toddler was operated on and is expected to make a full recovery, according to KHOU.

The toddler was apparently shot in the leg, KHOU reported.

Since the victim and the shooter are both minors, their identities have not been released.

Authorities say an investigation is underway to determine how the child was able to find a loaded gun and fire it.

Authorities say they will also investigate whether adults were in the home with the 4-year-old and the toddler at the time of the shooting.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will work with a grand jury to decide if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident, according to CBS News.

Related Stories

Texas Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Car at Yellowstone
Driver Tries to Switch Places With Dog After Getting Pulled Over: Cops
Illinois Dad Finds Predator Hiding in Daughter’s Closet: Cops
Florida Man Pretends to Do Karate and Throws Lunch Meat at Police OfficerCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lori Vallow Juror Says He 'Put Face to Evil,' Another Breaks Down in Tears in Discussing Idaho Mom's Case
Lori Vallow Juror Says He 'Put Face to Evil,' Another Breaks Down in Tears in Discussing Idaho Mom's Case
1

Lori Vallow Juror Says He 'Put Face to Evil,' Another Breaks Down in Tears in Discussing Idaho Mom's Case

Crime
Jeffrey Epstein Used His JP Morgan Accounts to Send $3M to Women and Girls, Withdrew $5M in Cash: Court Docs
Jeffrey Epstein Used His JP Morgan Accounts to Send $3M to Women and Girls, Withdrew $5M in Cash: Court Docs
2

Jeffrey Epstein Used His JP Morgan Accounts to Send $3M to Women and Girls, Withdrew $5M in Cash: Court Docs

Crime
FBI's 'Run. Hide. Fight.' Video on Surviving Mass Shooting Sparks Concerns for State of America
FBI's 'Run. Hide. Fight.' Video on Surviving Mass Shooting Sparks Concerns for State of America
3

FBI's 'Run. Hide. Fight.' Video on Surviving Mass Shooting Sparks Concerns for State of America

Offbeat
Deli Owner Abe Lebewohl’s Grieving Family Wants Help in the Cold Case Murder of the ‘Mayor of 2nd Avenue’
Deli Owner Abe Lebewohl’s Grieving Family Wants Help in the Cold Case Murder of the ‘Mayor of 2nd Avenue’
4

Deli Owner Abe Lebewohl’s Grieving Family Wants Help in the Cold Case Murder of the ‘Mayor of 2nd Avenue’

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
When Bullying Becomes More: Ohio Mother Says Her Family Feels Unsafe After Her Son Was Stabbed in the Head
When Bullying Becomes More: Ohio Mother Says Her Family Feels Unsafe After Her Son Was Stabbed in the Head
5

When Bullying Becomes More: Ohio Mother Says Her Family Feels Unsafe After Her Son Was Stabbed in the Head

Human Interest