Texas 5-Year-Old Found Safe 17 Hours After Wandering Into Wilderness

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:59 PM PDT, March 15, 2022

For 17 hours, 200 volunteers and law enforcement fanned out in search of the little boy.

The family of a 5-year-old boy is calling him “the toughest little cowboy in Texas” after he went missing and spent the night alone in the cold before he was found.

Cameron Crumrine, who’s affectionately known as “Curly,” had wandered off with his dogs from the family ranch in Bandera around dinner time. The location is remote and filled with thousands of acres of thick brush and wild animals.

When the dogs returned home without him, his family feared the worst. 

“It got down to about 35 degrees that night. As the night went on and it got colder and colder, I was thinking the worst,” Curly’s mom said.

“You can’t imagine your life going on and really ever feeling joy again,” Curly’s grandmother said.

For 17 hours, 200 volunteers and law enforcement fanned out in search of the little boy.

At 11:30 a.m. the next day, a rancher spotted Curly wandering miles from his home and waved down a search helicopter. 

The boy walked to an awaiting ambulance. Volunteers cheered as he was carried to a helicopter.

His family was overjoyed that he was found alive and safe.

Today, Cameron is all smiles, and his family promises all of their cowboy’s adventures from this point forward will be strictly supervised. They’ve also attached a tracking monitor to his watch, just in case.

Related Stories

7-Month-Old Baby Taken When Mom's Car Was Stolen Is Found Safe Still Inside, Texas Police Say
Saurabh Gupte, Seattle Dad Who Mysteriously Disappeared After Throwing Out the Garbage, Is Found Safe: Police
Lateche Norris, Who Was Reported Missing Last Month, and Her Boyfriend, Joey Smith, Found Safe
California Hiker Found Alive Seeking Shelter in Stranger’s Home After Going Missing News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations
White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations
1

White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations

News
Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say
Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say
2

Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say

Crime
The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say
The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say
3

The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say

Crime
Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter
Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter
4

Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter

Crime
Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California
Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California
5

Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California

Human Interest