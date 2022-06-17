An 8-year-old boy has died after getting stuck between a dryer and washing machine while playing hide-and-seek.

Wrangler Hendrix, who was from Jewett, Texas, was visiting a relative’s home on June 10 in Coolidge, Georgia, where he was playing hide-and-seek.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Watkins told WALB 10 that deputies responded to a call about a boy who was trapped between the dryer and washing machine. According to the sheriff’s office, it is believed that Wrangler was trying to hide behind the appliances and got stuck in between them.

The child’s family discovered the boy after about five to 10 minutes and began performing CPR.

Emergency services arrived and continued to perform CPR. Captain Watkins told WALB 10 that the boy was briefly responsive and then became unresponsive again.

Wrangler was brought to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead after further live-saving attempts.

"The Thomas County Sheriff's Office would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Wrangler," Capt. Watkins. told WALB 10.



Wrangler had just completed the second grade, as described in his obituary. “Wrangler enjoyed life in the country and loved fishing, swimming, riding four wheelers, and just being outside.”



People shared their condolences with the family.



“My heart breaks for all of you. Praying for peace and comfort for you during these dark days. Wrangler was a sweetheart. So thankful for time I got to be his bus driver. He was so well-mannered and took care of his sister. They were so excited about their trip and the beach. We joked about wearing lots of sunscreen as they got off the bus. Rest in heavenly peace, Wrangler,” one person wrote.



“Prayers for the entire family and deepest sympathy on the loss of this child.”

Funeral services for Wrangler will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at Sardis Baptist Church in Jewett.

