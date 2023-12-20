Texas Burglars Break Into Home of Family Who Was Attending a Funeral, Stealing $50,000 Worth of Items

Crime
two women loading stolen items into car
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:54 PM PST, December 20, 2023

"The fact that someone would do this at this time in a person’s life is truly unbelievable,” Caryn Papantonakis says.

Burglars in Texas broke into a home while relatives were mourning the loss of a beloved family matriarch. The family watched the robbery at their house take place thanks to their security camera app.

Lawyer Caryn Papantonakis was at her mother's funeral with her two children, Xander and Zoe. They watched the robbery unfold live on their phones from Ring cameras.

“He all of a sudden said ‘mom, they’re robbing our house, they’re robbing our house,” Papantonakis says. “They were there for at least 30 minutes and we just sat there watching them. We felt so helpless just watching these people steal our things.”

Surveillance video showed two women stealing art, jewelry, silver, clothing, electronics, and skateboards. They also walked away with Christmas stockings stuffed with gifts. The thieves stole $50,000 worth of items.

Police say the suspects kept track of funeral announcements to target homes when family members were burying their loved ones.

“It’s sickening. These people are evil. The fact that someone would do this at this time in a person’s life is truly unbelievable,” Papantonakis says.

The thieves had also walked away with Zoe’s AirPods, which helped lead police in Houston to two suspects. Some of the stolen items were recovered.

Sage Grider, 29, and Adrienne Hart, 31, have been charged with burglary and are each being held on $105,000 bail.

“I plan to be at every hearing, every, everything that comes up for these women,” the lawyer says.

Papantonakis tells Inside Edition she and her children want to start a foundation in her mother’s name to start a service that provides someone to sit at people’s homes during funeral services.

Related Stories

Indiana Woman Files Lawsuit After SWAT Team Raids the Wrong House
Young Porch Pirate Steals Package From Ohio Home: Homeowner
What Is ‘Bank Jugging’ and Tips for Avoiding It
Indiana Woman Files Lawsuit to Cover Repairs After SWAT Raids the Wrong HouseCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
1

Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff

Crime
Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said
Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said
2

Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said

Crime
Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Family of 4 After Alleging Teen Son Was Pedophile Who Exposed Himself
Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Family of 4 After Alleging Teen Son Was Pedophile Who Exposed Himself
3

Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Family of 4 After Alleging Teen Son Was Pedophile Who Exposed Himself

Crime
Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food
Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food
4

Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food

Crime
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial
5

Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial

Crime
4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say
4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say
6

4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say

Crime
Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot
Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot
7

Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot

Crime
Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide
Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide
8

Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide

News
A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc
A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc
9

A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc

Crime
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
10

Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk

News