The Texas mall massacre that left eight people dead over the weekend is causing anxiety among retailers who are already under tremendous strain due to rising crime.

Retailers were already stressed about smash and grab robberies, but now there are new fears that a mass shooting will drive shoppers away.

Shopping malls are considered soft targets, meaning they're hard to protect and are vulnerable to acts of violence and terrorism.

Now, the National Retail Federation is pressuring lawmakers to do more to protect shoppers.

Meanwhile, there are new disturbing details about Texas shooter Mauricio Garcia.

He identified as an incel, a young man who considers himself unable to attract women.

"I don't care about getting a girlfriend anymore because I don't believe women are capable to genuinely love a man," he wrote in one online post.

He also posted a photo with a waitress, with the caption: "How to drive a guy crazy."

Aric Toller is a reporter with the investigative website Bellingcat.

He tells Inside Edition that the gunman posted a disturbing profile on a Russian social network.

"In a lot of his posts you can tell he definitely was very bitter," Toller says.

The shooter also posted shirtless photos with white power tattoos, including Nazi SS lightning bolts and a swastika.

He also shared a photo of the Allen Premium Outlets and indicated he was tracking its busiest time Saturday, the same day he opened fire.

Toller explains however that this was all posted to an obscure Russian website, allowing those red flags to go unnoticed in the lead-up to the shooting that killed eight people.

Inside Edition also shared the story of 6-year-old William Cho, who lost his mother, brother and father in the shooting on Monday.

Williams is now awake and recovering after being admitted to the ICU, and a GoFundMe has already raised $1.5 million for the orphan.

