A mother and father who police say were kidnapped at gunpoint from their Texas home have been found safe, and two men have been arrested while a manhunt is on for a third suspect, authorities said.

Felipe Valdez, 40, and Xhavier Martinez, 29, are being held in lieu of $250,000 bail at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to online records. Both are charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The mother and father were kidnapped Wednesday at their San Antonio home as their five frightened children watched, police said. They were found a day later by officers who arrived to raid a residence on the city's west side, according to authorities.

“People started just coming out of the house,” San Antonio Police Department Sgt. Washington Moscoso told reporters Thursday. “All the officers that were there started securing them to identify them.”

Two were the kidnapping victims, police said. Two others were the suspects.

The parents were examined and determined to be unhurt, Moscoso said. They were later reunited with their children.

A third suspect remains at large and a manhunt is underway to find him, Moscoso said.

The two arrested men were led past local journalists Thursday, escorted by police and wearing handcuffs.

Asked for comment, Martinez shouted, F**k all y’all. F**k you,” as he was loaded into a police vehicle.

Authorities released few details about the case, citing the ongoing investigation. Moscoso declined to comment about a motive.

The suspects allegedly kicked down the door of the victims' home, pointing weapons at the parents, he said. "This was a targeted, aggravated kidnapping to this particular family. At no point during this instance was the general public in any kind of danger," Moscoso said.

The man and woman were marched to a waiting SUV and driven away, he said.

Responding to a 911 call, officers found five children alone in the house, who were frightened but not hurt, police said. The kids said men with guns had burst into their house and taken their parents.

The arrested suspects have not entered pleas, according to court records. Valdez's first court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17. Martinez's is scheduled for Sept. 26.