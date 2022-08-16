Texas Teen Charged With Shooting Woman at Her Son's Gravesite
A 17-year-old was charged in the shooting of a woman who was visiting her son's gravesite and later died.
A Texas teen was arrested as a suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot at her son’s gravesite, according to local reports.
According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, Christian Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested on Saturday for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52.
Police said they were called to a reported shooting on March 22 around 5 p.m, according to the release.
According to local outlet KPAX, when officers arrived at the gravesite, they found N'Gaojia and another victim.
The woman’s son, Amir, was killed on January 1, and N’Gaojia was shot while visiting Amir’s grave on what would have been his 22nd birthday, per the outlet.
According to local outlet KXXV, the 52-year-old died later that evening from her injuries.
According to KPAX, the second victim - whose identity has not been released - was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and then released.
Police said Weston is being held without bond for this charge, and is being held on a $5,000 bond for a separate charge of unlicensed carrying of a weapon, according to KPAX.
The cause of the shooting is still being investigated.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Having 420 Pounds of Marijuana in His Car During Traffic Stop, Cops SayCrime
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Bitter' About How Slow the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Is TakingEntertainment
Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Aftermath Revealed in Harrowing 911 CallNews
Hero Dog Bravely Saves Family From Maryland House Fire by Barking Until They Woke to Escape and Call 911Animals
2 North Carolina Brothers Killed While Eating Breakfast When Elderly Man Crashes Car Into Hardee’s: PoliceNews