Texas Teen Charged With Shooting Woman at Her Son's Gravesite

A Texas teen was arrested as a suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot at her son’s gravesite, according to local reports.

According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, Christian Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested on Saturday for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52.

Police said they were called to a reported shooting on March 22 around 5 p.m, according to the release.

According to local outlet KPAX, when officers arrived at the gravesite, they found N'Gaojia and another victim.

The woman’s son, Amir, was killed on January 1, and N’Gaojia was shot while visiting Amir’s grave on what would have been his 22nd birthday, per the outlet.

According to local outlet KXXV, the 52-year-old died later that evening from her injuries.

According to KPAX, the second victim - whose identity has not been released - was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and then released.

Police said Weston is being held without bond for this charge, and is being held on a $5,000 bond for a separate charge of unlicensed carrying of a weapon, according to KPAX.

The cause of the shooting is still being investigated.

Related Stories