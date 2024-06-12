Texts, Emails Detail How Iowa Police Chief Illegally Bought Machine Gun Arsenal, Gatling Gun

Crime
Gatling Gun
An Iowa police chief bought a Gatling gun, similar to the weaponry pictured above, and mounted it on his personal Humvee, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Navy
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:08 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

Bradley Wendt has already been convicted for illegally selling and buying machine guns while serving as police chief in Adair, Iowa. Now he faces possible prison time for buying weapons for the department and reselling them for profit.

A former Iowa police chief may serve prison time for his conviction on charges of using his office to buy an arsenal of weapons that included a Gatling gun and 90 machine guns, some of which he sold for profit in his private business.

Texts and emails highlight how Bradley Wendt, who headed a two-officer department, boasted how he used his law enforcement position to buy guns not available to the general public, then kept them or sold them at inflated prices in his gun store.

Being chief of police "is awesome," Wendt wrote in 2019 to an associate, according to court exhibits. "Send machine guns to my own gun store. LOL."

Wendt, 47, was convicted by a federal jury in February of conspiring to make false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, eight counts of making false statements, and illegal possession of a machine gun.

The former chief also purchased a Gatling gun and mounted it on his personal Humvee, according to federal prosecutors. The .50-caliber military weapon is used by the military on combat vehicles, helicopters and water vessels.

Police departments may buy or receive demonstrations of machine guns with approval from the ATF. A "law letter" must be filed with the federal agency, detailing how and why those weapons were needed, according to authorities.

Wendt made false claims about purchasing such weapons in his law letters, prosecutors said.

Wendt was fired as police chief after his arrest, but remains on unpaid leave with the department, authorities said. He was demoted to being a part-time officer, officials said.

The Adair Police Department, which serves the city's 800 residents, has only two fulltime officers, which includes the chief's position.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 1. He faces up to five years in prison for the conspiracy conviction, five years imprisonment on each of the false-statement convictions and up to 10 years behind bars for illegally possessing a machine gun.

Wendt has said he plans to appeal his conviction.

In one post to a law enforcement colleague, Wendt wrote, "Machine guns are worth bank money. Paid 4k for MP5SD. Can sell for 20k."

The former police chief profited $80,000 from privately selling machine guns, according to federal prosecutors.

Related Stories 

'I Hate Black People': Cop Quits Over Racist Texts, Police Chief Says
Teens Charged With Retired Cop's Murder Allegedly Mock Widow in Court
Police Chief Who Led Gilgo Beach Case Accused of Soliciting Sex: Cops
NJ Police Chief Retires Early After Sergeant Slams Him on Car During Argument Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
1

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers

News
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
2

Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom

News
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
3

Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition

News
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
4

Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense

Crime
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
5

San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark

News