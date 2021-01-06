The Day the US Capitol Was Stormed: a Timeline of Events as Pro-Trump Rioters Descended on DC

Around 12 p.m.: Trump speech: “We will never concede.”

President Donald Trump repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen, vowing that “we will never concede” as he spoke to supporters gathered for a rally outside the White House.

Trump urged supporters to march on the Capitol, CBS News reported, and at one point, told the crowd, “I’ll be with you.”

His speech continued as Congress convened for a joint session to tally the Electoral College votes from each state.

1 p.m.: Joint session of Congress begins for the counting of electoral votes.

At least 100 House Republicans and a dozen GOP senators were expected to object to the results in several battleground states, according to CBS News.

The joint session kicked off with Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar objecting to the results of electoral ballots from his home state, CBS News reported. His objection was joined by 60 GOP House members and seven Republican senators.

Both chambers then split for debate on the matter.

Around 1:30 p.m.: Police evacuate congressional office buildings.

Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of two buildings in the complex as Trump supporters confronted police outside the Capitol building, CBS News reported.

2:15 p.m.: Senate suddenly recesses debate as protesters swarm the building.

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma was delivering remarks when the Senate abruptly recessed, CBS News reported.

“Protesters are in the building,” an aide told the senator.

Pence was ushered quickly off the Senate floor, and the Capitol was locked down. Representatives debating in the House also abruptly left the floor.

2:24 p.m.: Trump tweets.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

2:30 p.m.: The mayor of D.C. orders a 6 p.m. curfew.

It will last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

2:38 p.m.: After Trump supporters breach barricades on the steps of the Capitol, Trump addresses them directly in a tweet.

”Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" he said.

2:45 to 3:00 p.m.: Demonstrators reach interior of the Capitol building.

The Senate was evacuated. Remaining House members were told to take cover and put on gas masks before being escorted out, CBS News reported.



Some Trump supporters made their way to the Senate floor. One got up on the dais and yelled, “Trump won that election,” the Associated Press reported.



Images showed police inside the House chamber with their guns drawn and the doors barricaded.



3:13 p.m.: Trump tweets.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

3:30 p.m.: Trump orders National Guard to Capitol.

“At President @realDonaldTrump's direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services," Kayleigh McEnany tweeted. "We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful."

4 p.m.: Report of woman shot inside the Capitol.

D.C. authorities said a woman was shot and in critical condition at a nearby hospital, CBS News reported. At least five people were transported to the hospital.

The woman later died, the Associated Press reported, citing two anonymous officials familiar with the matter. No other details were immediately available.

4:15 p.m.: Trump tells supporters “go home now.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Trump told the rioters “we love you” but that they “need to go home now.”

The president also repeated the false claim that the election was stolen and sympathized with their anger, CBS News reported.

"I know your pain, I know your hurt," Mr. Trump said. "We had an election that was stolen from us. it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time."

Around 5 p.m.: Law enforcement clears mob.

Officers deployed flash-bang grenades and tear gas in an attempt to clear remaining rioters from the west end of the Capitol, CBS News reported.

