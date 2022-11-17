The “Goonies” house where the 1985 film was shot is up for sale, according to local news.

Real estate agent Jordan Miller told local outlet KOIN that he invited the Confused Breakfast Podcast crew to come out to the house in Oregon to film inside.

“I really couldn’t think of anybody better to come out,” Miller said of the podcast, which focuses on film classics from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

The current owner spent a lot of time and money restoring the home over the last several years, and the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom property is now available for $1.6 million, according to the outlet.

Mike Schlute, the co-host of the podcast said, “This is not only nostalgia. This is a piece of cinematic history."

Related Stories