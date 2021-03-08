After a bombshell interview that aired Sunday night in which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told Oprah that there were "concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, Oprah cleared the air on "CBS This Morning," saying that those statements didn’t come from Queen Elizabeth or Prince Phillip.

"He did not share the identity with me," Oprah told Gayle King. "But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. ... He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”

The couple’s son, Archie, is now 22 months old, and during the interview, Markle also said that the palace had decided Archie would not get an official title or security.

"They didn't want him to be a prince ... which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," Markle told Oprah.

During the interview, Oprah did try to get Prince Harry to reveal the identity of who made those comments, but he said "that conversation, I'm never going to share.” He added the conversation was “awkward” and he was “a bit shocked.”

In the interview, Harry also said that while no member of his family came out in support of him or Markle, lawmakers called out “colonial undertones” in regard to the coverage Markle received by the press.

"One of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, I guess, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts," Harry told Winfrey.

Markle and Prince Harry are now expecting their second child, a girl.

RELATED STORIES

Prince Harry Compares Turmoil Princess Diana Went Through With Own Challenges in Upcoming Interview With Oprah

Prince Harry Discusses Mental Health and His Newfound Happiness in Rare Sit Down With James Corden

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Announcement Has Sweet Connection to Harry’s Late Mom Princess Diana