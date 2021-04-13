This Popular Wedding Dress Costs Only $43
The dress, which is available on Amazon, is flattering for many body types, making it a popular choice for brides.
Would you wear a wedding dress that only costs $43? Brides are going bananas for this pretty gown that’s cheap and stylish, and can even be bought on Amazon.
Raquel Alamoudi scaled back her wedding plans because of COVID-19, so she needed a simple dress.
“When it came, my husband saw me and he was like, ‘You look like a bride!’” Raquel said. “We called my mom on FaceTime and she was like, ‘I love this one so much better than the other one.’”
Some buyers were skeptical, considering the average wedding gown price is $1,500. But a wedding planner told Inside Edition the dress is great in several ways, including its flattering fit for multiple body types.
