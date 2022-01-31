Tioni Theus, a California Teen Who Was Possibly a Victim of Human Trafficking, Laid to Rest
The body of 16-year-old Tioni Theus was found lying on the side of a California freeway earlier this month.
Friends and family recently gathered to remember 16--year-old Tioni Theus.
The teen’s body was found lying on the side of a California freeway earlier this month.
She had been shot to death, and the LA County District Attorney’s Office believes her death could be connected to human trafficking.
“Time and time again, missing and victimized Black women and girls are overlooked and lack the appropriate media attention in comparison to their counterparts,” LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said. “But there is a lot of attention on the case now.”
Tioni was a lover of golf, tennis, singing, and dancing. At her funeral, Tioni’s family was given a plaque from her school to honor her.
There is a $60,000 reward being offered for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
