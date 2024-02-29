Newly released audio by a search team that looked for the submersible visiting the Titanic featured sounds of what sounded like banging every 30 minutes, raising questions about whether the five passengers made a desperate effort to contact rescuers.

The sounds were heard for the first time in the new documentary, “The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute.”

“It’s rhythmic. It’s repetitive. It feels organic. You can very easily imagine it’s someone banging the hull of the Titan sub. It doesn’t sound random. It doesn’t sound like some sort of piece of rubbish knocking on the bottom of the ocean, and that is why it’s so intriguing,” Jeremy Daldry, the executive producer of the documentary, tells Inside Edition.

The world held its breath last summer after the Titan was lost with five men on board, including the vessel’s designer Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

The discovery of the banging sounds after the search began raised hopes the passengers were still alive, but the sounds featured in the documentary were the first time the public heard them.

“No one quite knows where the sound came from. It could have been another ship, wreckages on the sea floor. No one knows,” Daldry says.

The Titan imploded, killing everyone on board instantly. Wreckage from the vessel was recovered 500 yards from the Titanic on the ocean floor.

“There was probably some forewarning for the passengers that they needed to resurface as quickly as possible, which is a horrible chilling thought that they may have had some knowledge of what was about to happen to them,” Daldry says.

OceanGate, the privately owned company that supplied the submersible trips to the Titanic, shut down operation one month after the disaster.