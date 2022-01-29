Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will be retiring from the National Football League, according to various sports outlets.

"Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @Adamschefter and me," ESPN Writer Jeff Darlington tweeted out.

"Tom Brady officially retires. His comments had him going this way. Now official," National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport said on social media.

"Tom Brady said he wanted to play until 45. He nearly made it. But 22 seasons, 15 Pro Bowls, 3 MVPs, 7 Super Bowls will have to suffice," he added.

Brady, arguably the GOAT in the sport, was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 199th overall by the New England Patriots in 2000, according to NFL.

He became a starter during his second NFL season, and during his 22 seasons playing, he has been a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP, and five-time Super Bowl MVP, NFL writes.

Six Super Bowl wins were with the New England Patriots in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019. In 2021, he won his most recent Super Bowl playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Tom has appeared in ten Super Bowls total.

In addition, he's won numerous other awards like being a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time first-team All-Pro honoree, three-time second-team All-Pro, 15-time Pro Bowler, NFL said.

The 44-year-old's decision to retire is based on several factors, according to ESPN. Two reasons being family and health.

Tom Brady has not made an official announcement yet. His company, TB12, did tweet about him retiring, but it was later deleted, ESPN said.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future," Brady's agent Don Yee said in a statement. "Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy."

"He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon," he added.

