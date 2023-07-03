Tourist Hits $1.3M Jackpot at Vegas Airport Before Heading Home
“That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE,” the airport wrote on Twitter.
They say whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but in one tourist's case it is going to be hard to hide the $1.3 million they won after hitting the jackpot at the city’s airport.
Harry Reid International Airport has confirmed that “one lucky player” won $1.3 million while playing the “Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds” game inside their facility last week.
The airport took to Twitter and shared a video taken by a passerby as another tourist won over a million bucks on the “Wheel of Fortune” game.
“That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE,” the airport wrote on Twitter.
It is unclear who the tourist who won the jackpot is or where they are from.
Harry Reid International Airport has more than 1,400 slot machines for visitors of Sin City who make an attempt to try one last shot at winning big before going home, according to The New York Post.
Slot machines installed at Harry Reid International Airport have generated more than $1 billion in revenue over the last 36 years, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The revenue earned from the slot machines helps lessen the costs for the air carriers, according to People.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
The Best Way to Cook Your Burgers This Fourth of July, According to Some ChefsHuman Interest
Murder Suspect Evaded Arrest for Nearly 40 Years Caught, Watched His Story on 'America's Most Wanted': CopsCrime
Cyclists Hijack Houston Highway, Man Says Some Caused $10K of Damage to His Car Trying to Pass GroupCrime
Social Media Platforms Target, Restrict and Silence LGBTQ+ Content, Experts SayHuman Interest
Man Is Only Passenger on His American Airlines Flight From Oklahoma to North Carolina After 18-Hour DelayOffbeat