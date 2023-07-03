Tourist Hits $1.3M Jackpot at Vegas Airport Before Heading Home

They say whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but in one tourist's case it is going to be hard to hide the $1.3 million they won after hitting the jackpot at the city’s airport.

Harry Reid International Airport has confirmed that “one lucky player” won $1.3 million while playing the “Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds” game inside their facility last week.

The airport took to Twitter and shared a video taken by a passerby as another tourist won over a million bucks on the “Wheel of Fortune” game.

“That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE,” the airport wrote on Twitter.

It is unclear who the tourist who won the jackpot is or where they are from.

Harry Reid International Airport has more than 1,400 slot machines for visitors of Sin City who make an attempt to try one last shot at winning big before going home, according to The New York Post.

Slot machines installed at Harry Reid International Airport have generated more than $1 billion in revenue over the last 36 years, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The revenue earned from the slot machines helps lessen the costs for the air carriers, according to People.