Tyler Morrell works at a pizza place outside Philadelphia.

He was delivering a large pepperoni pizza to a customer when a speeding car suddenly skidded onto a lawn across the street.

"I hear the screech, and that's what catches my attention," Tyler tells Inside Edition.

Officers were following close behind, and eventually the driver decided to jump out of the stolen vehicle and make a run for it, hoping to lose the police.

That is when Tyler stepped in — quite literally — to save the day.

Tyler made a split-second decision, stuck out his foot, and tripped the suspected thief.

Lucky for police, Tyler is 6-foot-8, so he did not have to stretch very far.

"I was on the sidewalk, so right here, I hit him and he goes flying," Tyler says of the big takedown. "I think he ended right here."

This allowed police to catch their man.

And what about the hungry family waiting patiently for their pizza?

Turns out Tyler delivered a perfect pizza just moments after assisting the police.

"It was the coolest thing I have ever done in my lfie," Tyler says.

