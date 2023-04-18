Trip the Driver: Pizza Delivery Boy Thwarts Suspected Car Thief as He Tries to Flee Police

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:36 PM PDT, April 18, 2023

Officers were following close behind, and eventually the driver decided to jump out of the stolen vehicle and make a run for it, hoping to lose the police.

Tyler Morrell works at a pizza place outside Philadelphia.

He was delivering a large pepperoni pizza to a customer when a speeding car suddenly skidded onto a lawn across the street.

"I hear the screech, and that's what catches my attention," Tyler tells Inside Edition. 

Officers were following close behind, and eventually the driver decided to jump out of the stolen vehicle and make a run for it, hoping to lose the police.

That is when Tyler stepped in — quite literally — to save the day.

Tyler made a split-second decision, stuck out his foot, and tripped the suspected thief.

Lucky for police, Tyler is 6-foot-8, so he did not have to stretch very far.

"I was on the sidewalk, so right here, I hit him and he goes flying," Tyler says of the big takedown. "I think he ended right here."

This allowed police to catch their man.

And what about the hungry family waiting patiently for their pizza?

Turns out Tyler delivered a perfect pizza just moments after assisting the police.

"It was the coolest thing I have ever done in my lfie," Tyler says.

Related Stories

90-Year-Old Who Fell Outside Home at Night Saved by Pizza Delivery Man
Tennessee Man Pulls Out AK-47 After Being Told to Wait 10 Minutes for his Little Caesars Pizza: Cops
Pizza Gets Delivered to International Space Station From Cygnus Cargo Craft
Florida Pizza Delivery Man Helps 90-Year-Old Woman Who Fell Outside of HomeHeroes

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers
Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers
1

Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers

News
‘You Murdered My Siblings,’ Colby Ryan Tells Mom Lori Vallow Daybell During Emotional Jail Call
‘You Murdered My Siblings,’ Colby Ryan Tells Mom Lori Vallow Daybell During Emotional Jail Call
2

‘You Murdered My Siblings,’ Colby Ryan Tells Mom Lori Vallow Daybell During Emotional Jail Call

Crime
Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops
Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops
3

Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops

Crime
Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire
Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire
4

Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire

Heroes
Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death
Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death
5

Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death

Crime