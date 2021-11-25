Turkish Musicians Use Upcycled Objects as Instruments to Perform

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:14 AM PST, November 25, 2021

The band has been turning trash into instruments to raise awareness about the growing waste problem.

Wooden attachments on old plastic jugs, a bell, an old glasses case — these are all instruments. Upcycled, of course. 

They’re used by Herman Rrtuc, Roni Aran and Serhat Ayebe, a Turkish music band called Fungistanbul.

They’ve been turning trash into instruments to raise awareness about the growing waste problem. They also hope to make upcycling as popular as recycling.

In fact, band members say there’s no such thing as garbage as long as it can be turned into more valuable gadgets.

The group hopes to work with private-sector companies in wind energy and the solar-panel industries to make their voices heard about recycling and upcycling concepts.

