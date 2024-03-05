Twins Charged After Allegedly Swapping Places in Crash That Killed 2 Amish Girls in Buggy

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:21 PM PST, March 5, 2024

According to authorities, Samantha Petersen was allegedly high on meth when she crashed into a buggy. They say her identical twin, Sarah Petersen, showed up at the scene, and switched places with Sarah, claiming to be the driver.

Twin sisters have been charged in a deadly crash that killed two Amish children riding in a horse-drawn buggy after one of the women allegedly swapped places with her identical twin in an attempt to help her avoid charges, officials said. 

Police say 35-year-old Samantha Petersen was driving an SUV when she hit an Amish buggy on a country road in Minnesota. Two Amish girls riding in the carriage were killed in the collision.

According to authorities, Samantha Petersen was high on meth when she crashed into the buggy. They say her identical twin, Sarah Petersen, showed up at the scene and switched places with Samantha before authorities arrived so that she could claim to be the driver in the incident.

“There’s no way they would ever know the difference between the two of us," Sarah allegedly told her twin, according to a criminal complaint. 

And, according to the criminal complaint, Samantha allegedly admitted everything to a friend, texting, “I hit that Amish buggy and killed two people… made Sarah come there and take the fall for it so I wouldn’t go to prison.”

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said in February that a “lengthy investigation” found suspicious “inconsistencies” in the case, which eventually led to the unraveling of the alleged plot. 

“They are identical twins. It added a lot of complexity. It allowed them to essentially change roles before our first deputy arrived,” DeGeorge said.

Dr. Nancy L. Segal, an expert on the unique bond between twins, spoke with Inside Edition.

“It’s protection. They want to protect their twin. It’s a very loving relationship and they don’t want to see their twin hurt in any way,” Segal says. “So just to spare a twin the pain of a conviction, or some other kind of penalty, sometimes twins will step in and take the brunt for their twin.”

Samantha has been charged with vehicular homicide. Sara is facing charges including taking responsibility for criminal acts. Both women have had run-ins with authorities before. Sarah has been convicted of giving police her sister’s name. Samantha has also been convicted of giving a false name.

Related Stories

Woman Who Vanished 7 Years Ago Is Saved From Michigan Motel Room: Cops
What We Know About Man Charged With Killing Pregnant Amish Mother of 2
HS Principal and Wife Allegedly Had Intercourse With Student, 14
'16 and Pregnant' Alum Sean Grainger Killed in ATV Accident at 20News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
1

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death

Crime
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
2

Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse

Crime
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
3

Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
4

Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.

Crime
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
5

Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime