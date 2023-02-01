Tyre Nichols Funeral: Vice President Kamala Harris Renews Call for Police Reform at Celebration of Life

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised guests attending a celebration of Tyre Nichols' life on Wednesday in Memphis when she delivered a brief speech.

In her remarks, Vice President Harris briefly renewed calls for police reform just five days after the Memphis Police Department released videos showing the fatal beating of Tyre at the hands of officers.

"You have been extraordinary in terms of your strength, your courage and your grace,” Vice President Harris said to Tyre's mother, RowVaughn Wells. “We mourn with you, and the people of our country mourn with you.”

Vice President Harris then called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill she helped author while serving in as a senator for the state of California. That bill had previously passed the House but failed to pass in the then-Republican held Senate.

“We will not be denied. It is not negotiable," declared Vice President Harris.

Tyre's mother also spoke about the need to pass legislation that combats police misconduct, excessive force, and racial bias.

"Because there should be no other child that should suffer the way my son and all the other parents here that have lost their children," said Wells.

"We have to fight for justice. We cannot continue to let these people brutalize our kids," said Tyre's stepfather, Rodney Wells.

Tyre's sister Keyana Dixon also delivered a heartbreaking speech during the service, often becoming emotional as she spoke about her brother.

"My brother was robbed of his life, his passions and his talents, but not his light," said Dixon.

She noted that her "family will never be the same" because "those monsters murdered my baby brother," before telling those gathered at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church: "I see the world showing him love and fighting for his justice, but all I want is my baby brother back."

