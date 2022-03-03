Ukrainian Brewery Converts to Molotov Cocktail Factory as Russian Invasion Intensifies

The fighting continues in Ukraine, where in some cities Russian shelling has gone on non-stop for 24 hours.

New footage has been released of tanks rolling into Kherson, the first city seized by the Russians. The mayor of the city told the 300,000 citizens who live there to comply.

In the capital city of Kyiv, the bombardment continued overnight.

CBS News correspondent Charlie D’Agata was stunned by a massive attack as he wrapped up a live report. Then, another flash lit up the sky as he dove for cover.

In the aftermath, a Kyiv suburb was reduced to rubble.

The city of Kharkiv to the west was also pounded today. One missile strike was captured on dashcam video.

The Ukrainians are putting up a stiff resistance. A brewery has been converted into a Molotov cocktail factory. They're also making spike strips to slow down the invaders.

Drone video shows the wreckage of Russian military vehicles after a firefight.

And questions continue to surround the 40-mile convoy on the outskirts of Kyiv. It’s believed they have experienced logistics and sustainment challenges.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the world on live TV, saying, “I am so confident with our military, our people defending our state, because our state is very special.”

But military experts warn Putin, with his overwhelming military arsenal, has the upper hand.

“Losing captured soldiers is not stopping the Russians from advancing,” Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Inside Edition.

Meanwhile, thousands of Ukrainians are seeking shelter underground in metro stations.

One million refugees, mostly women and children, have since fled the country.

“A lot of these women have left their husbands, they’ve left their fathers, they’ve left their families behind," CBS correspondent Christina Ruffini said. "They don’t know where they're gonna go. It’s incredibly, incredibly stressful."

