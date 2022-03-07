A Ukrainian girl fleeing danger was given a chance to just act like a child when she was treated to a surprise seventh birthday party by members of emergency services.

Arina is staying in a refugee camp in Siret, Romania, where both volunteers and emergency service members made sure the little girl's big day was properly celebrated.

Both the volunteers and the little girl's mother pitched in to organize her party, complete with a cake, balloons and birthday hats.

When the young girl left the tent where she and her family were taking shelter, the volunteers and emergency services workers surprised her with singing.

Despite the tension of the ongoing conditions in Ukraine, EMS wanted to let little Arina know she was being thought of.

More than 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since Russia invaded their homeland, United Nations officials said Sunday. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said on Twitter the situation is "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

Nearly 60% of the refugees, around 885,303 people, have crossed the border into Poland, while 169,053 have sought refuge in Hungary, 113,967 have sought refuge in Slovakia, 84,067 have traveled to Moldova and 71,640 have gone to Romania, according to data from the UNHCR.



Related Stories