Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It

Two police officers were caught throwing drinks at people from unmarked cars.

Uniformed police officers patrolling the streets of Louisville, Kentucky recorded themselves throwing slushies at innocent people and shared the video with some of their fellow officers.

In one incident, a marked police car followed them and recorded a slushie hitting a pedestrian. It is unclear whether officers in that car were involved.

The attacks took place over 11 months in 2018 and 2019, but the video was obtained this week by the Courier Journal Newspaper following a Freedom of Information Act request. Locally the scandal has come to be known as "Slushy-gate." At least 24 innocent people had slushies thrown at them.

The two officers in the undercover car were identified as Curtis Flynn, 40, and Bryan Wilson, 36.

They were members of an elite undercover drug task force. Both pleaded guilty. Flynn was sentenced to three months and Wilson to 30 months.

The accused officers also drove through puddles, drenching people waiting at bus stops.

The Mayor of Louisville says the culture of the police department has changed, and incidents like these could not happen again.

“We are focused on a very different way of training. We’ve improved focus on supervision. Incidents like that will not be tolerated. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Five other officers were disciplined for knowing about the slushy throwing but not reporting it, though they were allowed to stay on the police force.