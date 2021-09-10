Unvaccinated Florida TikToker Alex Blankenbiller Urged Followers to Get Vaccinated Before Dying From COVID-19
The Florida woman told her over 16 thousand followers that she wasn't vaccinated because she was scared.
TikTok creator Alexandra Blankenbiller documented her life and her COVID-19 hospitalization on the platform.
“Unfortunately, I did not get vaccinated,” the Florida woman told her over 16,000 followers. “It’s not because I’m anti-vax. I waited too long. I was scared.”
“Frankly, I waited because I was trying to convince my whole family to do it at the same time,” she added.
By the time Alex’s mother and two sisters agreed to take the vaccine, it was too late. The family told WebMD they made appointments to get the shot but were all diagnosed with the virus before that could happen.
Alex got the worst case. And she documented what her hospital stay was like.
“All I've been hearing are the moans and screams of people in pain,” she said. “People, I'm assuming, that have lost people that they love because I know what that's like personally and what that sounds like."
The family says they were not allowed into the hospital until doctors determined there was nothing else they could do to save Alexandra’s life.
“Go get it. Don’t wait,” she said in her final TikTok. “Go get it. Because hopefully, if you get it, you won’t end up in the hospital like me.”
Alexandra Blankenbiller died nine days later. She was 31 years old.
