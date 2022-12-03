USA Bounced From FIFA World Cup by The Netherlands

USMNT World Cup Loss
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:55 PM PST, December 3, 2022

On social media, the USMNT thanked their supporters.

The United States men’s national soccer team’s run at the World Cup came to an abrupt halt Saturday, when The Netherlands knocked them out of the round of 16, by a score of 3-1 in Qatar.

Haji Wright scored America’s only goal in the game. Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumphries all put up goals for the Dutch.

On social media, the USMNT thanked their supporters. “What a ride. Thank you for your unwavering support, from a grueling Qualifying journey to the Knockout Round here in Qatar. 

It’s a privilege to represent the United States of America, and we can’t wait to play in front of you all on home soil in 2026. #OnlyForward.”

President Biden also offered up some encouraging words after the loss, tweeting, “Fellas, you made us proud. We get up and keep going. Here’s to a bright future and 2026 back here at home.”

The next world cup will be held in North America in 2026 between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

