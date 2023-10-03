Utah Deputy Finds and Rescues Missing Family Cat in Car Engine During Traffic Stop
“It was a miracle that he’s not hurt thinking of where he was,” Jennifer Hayes tells Inside Edition.
A routine traffic stop took an odd turn when a Utah deputy heard a cat coming from the driver’s car engine.
“You start hearing a weird noise and it sounded like a meowing or purring or something of the sort, which it’s obviously odd. That’s not normal on a traffic stop,” Washington County Deputy Allen tells Inside Edition.
Driver Jennifer Hayes’ cat had been missing for two days.
“It was a miracle that he’s not hurt thinking of where he was. From the time that he was missing, I think it was about 240 miles,” Hayes says.
Deputy Allen notified police headquarters he would be assisting the driver with getting a cat out of their engine. It took four minutes to free the cat, Gus.
“I was honestly really worried and pulling him out that I was going to hurt him in some sort of way,” Allen says.
Gus was not injured and Hayes ended up not getting a ticket.
“He’s completely healthy and fine. Deputy Allen was very gentle with him,” Hayes says.
