Last week, a Florida mother and daughter were arrested for allegedly rigging the vote for homecoming queen in the daughter’s favor. Newly released video from the event shows the daughter, Emily Rose Grover, being crowned, while cops say she knew full well that she wasn’t the legitimate winner.

“I don’t think it was fair to me or the other girls who wanted to win queen fairly,” Mia Morehouse, another student vying for queen, told Inside Edition. On the night of homecoming, Mia says she believed that Grover was the true winner.

“I felt proud of her. I was just thinking, ‘Good for her, that’s great,’” Mia said.

But soon after, Mia says rumors started swirling that Grover, 17, and her mom, Laura Carroll, who is an assistant principal in the district, had hacked into the school computer. Police say they cast hundreds of fraudulent votes.

Then came their arrests.

Carroll and Grover were arrested and charged with one count each of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices; unlawful use of a two-way communications device; and criminal use of personally identifiable information — all third-degree felonies.

They have also been charged with conspiracy to commit these offenses, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

“I was obviously shocked. It’s pretty sad she had to cheat to win queen,” Mia said.



When asked if she thought Emily should be punished, Mia said, “There's a part of me that just can't help but feel bad for her. So I do hope that they learn from their mistakes.”



Grover and Carroll will be arraigned April 8.

