Video Shows Water Pouring Into Arena Outside DC Where Halsey Canceled Concert
Some concertgoers sought refuge in the bathroom. Others waded through ankle-deep waters inside the arena.
The show must go on, but that just wasn't possible at last night’s Halsey concert outside Washington, D.C., thanks to horrific weather.
Video shows water pouring in from every angle as concertgoers gathered at Merriweather Post Pavilion. It got so bad, the show was canceled at the last minute.
The venue even declared a shelter-in-place order, leaving many fans stranded. Some were forced to seek refuge in the bathroom. Others waded through ankle-deep waters inside the arena.
The crazy storm even brought out rodents.
After the incident, Halsey tweeted that she, too, was disappointed and would be rescheduling at a different venue.
