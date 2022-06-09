Video Shows Water Pouring Into Arena Outside DC Where Halsey Canceled Concert

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:52 PM PDT, June 9, 2022

Some concertgoers sought refuge in the bathroom. Others waded through ankle-deep waters inside the arena.

The show must go on, but that just wasn't possible at last night’s Halsey concert outside Washington, D.C., thanks to horrific weather.

Video shows water pouring in from every angle as concertgoers gathered at Merriweather Post Pavilion. It got so bad, the show was canceled at the last minute.

The venue even declared a shelter-in-place order, leaving many fans stranded. Some were forced to seek refuge in the bathroom. Others waded through ankle-deep waters inside the arena.

The crazy storm even brought out rodents.

After the incident, Halsey tweeted that she, too, was disappointed and would be rescheduling at a different venue.

Related Stories

Arizona Couple Who Drove Into Floodwaters, Killing 3 Kids, Get Probation After Their Children Appeal to Judge
Suspects in Washington Arrested After Driving Stolen SUV Into Flooded Waters 
Car Caught on Film Being Swept Away in LA River in California During Flooding
Driver in Washington Car Chase Surrenders Once He Finds Himself in Flooded Waters Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
1

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing

Crime
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
2

Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall

Heroes
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
3

Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'

News
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
4

Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item

Offbeat
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
5

Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns

News