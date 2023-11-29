Virginia Man Dies After Falling Headfirst Into Wood Chipper

First Published: 11:02 AM PST, November 29, 2023

Authorities are also aiding in an investigation, according to reports.

A Virginia man has died in the town of Saltville after falling headfirst into a wood chipper, police said.

The incident, which occurred Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., was first reported to the public by Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett, who said the victim’s name is not being released in respect to his family, according to Newsweek.

Puckett said the victim was part of a work crew trimming trees.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hate that it happened,” Puckett told The News and Advance.

Puckett told The News and Advance that although no one on the work crew saw what led the man to be pulled into the wood chipper, it is believed to have been an accident.

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) officials are expected to conduct their own investigation as per protocol, according to The Daily Progress.

