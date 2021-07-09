Want to Know Who Will Win the Euro Cup 2020? This Psychic Tiger in Russian Zoo Has Predicted the Outcome | Inside Edition

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:20 PM PDT, July 9, 2021

Khan the Tiger has proven in the past that he has skills. He even correctly called the winner of the 2018 World Cup.

A Russian zoo claims one of its tigers has psychic powers. And that big cat has made a prediction about, of all things, sports.

Khan the Tiger is the resident oracle of the zoo in Siberia.

He correctly called the winner of the 2018 World Cup, so his keepers decided to see what he had to say about another upcoming match.

The saber-toothed soothsayer weighed in on the outcome of the forthcoming Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Khan was presented with two boxes of treats —one decorated with Italy’s flag, the other with England’s flag. 

He mulled for a moment before attacking and tearing the England box to pieces, thus choosing that country’s team. 

Zoo visitors weren’t so sure about Khan’s prognostication, telling Reuters that Italy would be tough to beat. But would you want to argue with a tiger? 

The Euro 2020 final takes place this Sunday.  

