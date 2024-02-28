Washington Woman Says She Was Ambushed by Attacker While on Hiking Trail

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:13 AM PST, February 28, 2024

“I kept crying out how much I wanted to live, how I didn’t want to die out there,” the woman, who identified herself as Jane, said.

The murder of a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus continues to be a wake-up call for women across the country to be extra vigilant. One woman came forward to say she too was attacked while out on a trail alone.

The woman, calling herself Jane, says she was ambushed by a lone attacker on a popular hiking trail in Tacoma, Washington.

“He did cut my neck near my carotid artery and I thank God every day that he missed,” she said. “I kept crying out how much I wanted to live, how I didn’t want to die out there.”

Jane was left with physical scars from the attack but said the emotional scars are even deeper.

“I can’t begin to describe the fear that has engulfed my life,” she said.

The attacker has not been caught. Police issued a sketch of the suspect.

Jane told her story amid the outrage across the country over the murder of nursing student Laken Riley.

The 22-year-old was beaten to death as she was jogging on the University of Georgia campus. Police charged Jose Ibarra, 26, with her murder.

Kelsey Larkin, a fourth-year medical student who often runs on a New Jersey jogging path, says she does not take any chances.

“I always carry pepper spray and especially if I’m in a new area where I feel unsafe or I’m uncertain of my surroundings I always carry it. There are plenty of options for one that fit right in your hand and are easy to carry,” Larkin says.

